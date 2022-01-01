Corporate Deal

Veritas Capital announced that its affiliate has agreed to acquire airline industry aftermarket service provider Sequa Corp., parent company of Chromalloy, from funds managed by Carlyle. The transaction, announced Sept. 15, is expected to close in the fourth quarter of 2022. Financial terms were not disclosed. New York-based Veritas Capital is advised by Covington & Burling and Gibson, Dunn & Crutcher. The Gibson Dunn team includes partners John Pollack and Lilit Voskanyan. Sequa Corp., which is based in Palm Beach Gardens, Florida, is represented by a Latham & Watkins team.