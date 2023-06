Corporate Deal

McDermott Will & Emery guided Premier Inc. in the sale of its non-healthcare group purchasing organization operations to OMNIA Partners for $800 million. Franklin, Tennessee-based OMNIA Partners was advised by Bass, Berry & Sims. Cravath, Swaine & Moore counseled the independent special committee of Premier’s board of directors. Sullivan & Cromwell represented BofA Securities, which acted as financial adviser to Premier.

Health Care

June 15, 2023, 12:33 PM

