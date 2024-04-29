Corporate Deal

Thoma Bravo, together with Luke Bidco Ltd. have agreed to acquire cybersecurity firm Darktrace plc for an enterprise value of approximately $5.3 billion. The transaction, announced April 26, is expected to close during the third quarter of 2024. Luke Bidco was advised by a Kirkland & Ellis team led by corporate partners Francesca Storey-Harris, David Higgins, Corey Fox, Bradley Reed, Vincent Bergin and Steven Page. Darktrace plc, which is based in Cambridge, United Kingdom, was represented by Latham & Watkins. The Latham & Watkins team was led by partner Richard Butterwick. Ashurst represented Goldman Sachs Group, which acted as financial adviser to Thoma Bravo. The Ashurst team was led by partners Tom Mercer and Tim Rennie.

