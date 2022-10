Corporate Deal

TransPerfect Global Inc. announced that it has acquired audiovisual and film restoration company Hiventy Group in a deal guided by Baker Botts and Gide Loyrette Nouel. Financial terms were not disclosed. New York-based TransPerfect was advised by Baker Botts and Gide Loyrette Nouel. The Baker Botts team included partner Lee D. Charles. Counsel information for Hiventy Group, which is based in Paris, was not immediately available.

Entertainment, Sports & Media

October 19, 2022, 7:35 AM