Corporate Deal

SharkNinja Inc., a consumer product design and technology company, registered with the SEC on June 28 for an initial public offering. The Needham, Massachusetts-based company, which has applied to list its shares on the New York Stock Exchange, was advised by Maples and Calder and Skadden, Arps, Slate, Meagher & Flom. The team includes Skadden Arps partners Ryan Dzierniejko and Howard Ellin.

Industrial, Chemicals & Materials

July 03, 2023, 9:14 AM

nature of claim: /