Rivian Automotive Inc. was counseled by Latham & Watkins in a debt offering valued at an aggregate $1.5 billion. The Latham & Watkins team was led by partners Tad Freese, Marc Jaffe, Greg Rodgers and Salvatore Vanchieri. Skadden, Arps, Slate, Meagher & Flom guided the initial purchasers in connection with the offering. The Skadden Arps team includes capital markets partners Ryan Dzierniejko and David Goldschmidt. The notes come due 2030.

October 09, 2023, 9:21 AM

