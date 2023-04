Corporate Deal

Walmart has agreed to sell menswear brand Bonobos Inc. to Express and brand management firm WHP Global for $75 million. The transaction, announced April 13, is expected to close in the second quarter of 2023. Columbus, Ohio-based Express was advised by Kirkland & Ellis. Counsel information for Walmart, which is based in Bentonville, Arkansas, was not immediately available.

Retail & Consumer Goods

April 14, 2023, 6:53 AM

nature of claim: /