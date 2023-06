Corporate Deal

Reinsurance Group of America was counseled by Bass, Berry & Sims in a debt offering valued at an aggregate $400 million. Underwriters for the offering, including BofA Securities, JPMorgan Chase and US Bank, were advised by Simpson Thacher & Bartlett. The notes come due 2033.

June 06, 2023, 7:11 AM

