Corporate Deal

Cadmus, a portfolio company of CI Capital Partners, announced that it has acquired economic and analytics consulting firm Nathan Associates Inc. Financial terms were not disclosed. Waltham, Massachusetts-based Cadmus is advised by a Paul, Weiss, Rifkind, Wharton & Garrison team that includes partners Ted Ackerman and David Tarr. Counsel information for Nathan Associates, which is based in Arlington, Virginia, was not immediately available.

Business Services

February 23, 2023, 9:23 AM