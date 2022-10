Corporate Deal

Investment funds managed by Morgan Stanley Capital Partners have placed an investment in Emler Swim School in a deal guided by Debevoise & Plimpton and Foley & Lardner. Financial terms were not disclosed. New York-based Morgan Stanley Capital was advised by a Debevoise & Plimpton team led by partner Uri Herzberg. Emler Swim School, which is based in Allen, Texas, was represented by Foley & Lardner.

October 24, 2022, 8:26 AM