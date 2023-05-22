Corporate Deal

Residential solar energy provider Suntuity Renewables is going public via SPAC merger with Beard Energy Transition Acquisition Corp. As a result of the merger, Suntuity will be listed on the New York Stock Exchange with a pre-money equity value of approximately $190 million. The transaction, announced May 19, is expected to close in the fourth quarter of 2023. Suntuity, which is based in Holmdel, New Jersey, was represented by Loeb & Loeb. The blank check company was advised by a Vinson & Elkins team led by K. Stancell Haigwood, Michael E. Bielby Jr., Brenda Lenahan and David B. Lassetter.

Renewable Energy

May 22, 2023, 10:59 AM

