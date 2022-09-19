Corporate Deal

Intuitive Machines LLC, a space exploration, infrastructure and services company, is going public through a SPAC merger with Inflection Point Acquisition Corp. As a result of the merger, Intuitive Machines will be listed on the Nasdaq with a post-transaction equity value of approximately $815 million. The transaction, announced Sept. 16, is expected to close in the first quarter of 2023. Intuitive Machines, which is based in Houston, Texas, was advised by Latham & Watkins. The SPAC was represented by White & Case. DLA Piper represented Cantor Fitzgerald, which acted as financial adviser to the SPAC.

Space Economy

September 19, 2022, 1:36 PM