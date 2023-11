Corporate Deal

Wellspring Energy Resources announced that it has received an equity commitment from certain funds managed by NGP Energy Capital Management LLC to pursue oil and gas working interests and developments. Financial terms were not disclosed. Dallas-based Wellspring Energy was represented by a Mayer Brown team led by partners Jeff Dobbs and Carl von Merz. Counsel information for NGP Energy Capital, which is based in Irving, Texas, was not immediately available.

Energy

November 07, 2023

