Corporate Deal

EQT Corp. has agreed to acquire video game industry services company Keywords Studios plc for 2.2 billion pounds ($2.3 billion). Stockholm-based EQT was advised by Kirkland & Ellis and Simpson Thacher & Bartlett. The Kirkland & Ellis team was led by debt finance partners Manas Chandrashekar and Brandon Ovington. Keywords Studios, which is based in London, was represented by a DLA Piper team. Freshfields Bruckhaus Deringer counseled CPP Investments. Allen & Overy and Shearman & Sterling served as finance counsel to the arranger.

July 04, 2024, 2:47 PM