Kohlberg & Company has agreed to place an investment in United Digestive, a gastroenterology platform that provides gastrointestinal services, in a deal guided by Paul, Weiss, Rifkind, Wharton & Garrison and Goodwin Procter. Financial terms were not disclosed. New York-based Kohlberg & Company was advised by a Paul Weiss team that included partners Angelo Bonvino and Samuel Welt. United Digestive, which is based in Atlanta, was represented by Goodwin Procter.

March 31, 2023, 11:12 AM

