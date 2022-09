Corporate Deal

Fitch Group has agreed to acquire a majority stake in dv01 Inc., a financial data and analytics provider, in a deal guided by Gunderson Dettmer Stough Villeneuve Franklin & Hachigian. The transaction, announced Sept. 13, is expected to close in the third quarter of 2022. Financial terms were not disclosed. New York-based dv01 Inc. is represented by a Gunderson Dettmer team. Counsel information for Fitch Group was not immediately available.

Technology

September 14, 2022, 8:06 AM