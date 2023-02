Corporate Deal

Providence Equity Partners has placed a strategic investment in K-12 STEM curriculum provider Accelerate Learning in a deal guided by Weil, Gotshal & Manges and Latham & Watkins. Financial terms were not disclosed. Providence, Rhode Island-based Providence Equity was advised by Weil Gotshal. Accelerate Learning, which is based in Houston, was represented by a Latham & Watkins team.