Corporate Deal

Private investment firm Comvest Partners announced that it has acquired behavioral health services platform Your Behavioral Health. Financial terms were not disclosed. West Palm Beach, Florida-based Comvest was advised by McDermott Will & Emery. Counsel information for Your Behavioral, which is based in Torrance, California, was not immediately available.

Health Care

June 28, 2023, 9:28 AM

