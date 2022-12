Corporate Deal

Embracer Group AB registered with the SEC on Dec. 7 to trade on Nasdaq Stockholm. The first day of trading on Nasdaq Stockholm is scheduled for Dec. 22, 2022, and the last day of trading on Nasdaq First North Growth Market is scheduled for Dec. 21, 2022. The Karlstad, Sweden-based company is advised by Baker McKenzie partners Stefan Balazs and Joakim Falkner.

Hospitality, Tourism & Leisure

December 09, 2022, 4:26 PM