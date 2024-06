Corporate Deal

Davis Polk & Wardwell guided the initial purchasers in the underwriting of a debt issuance worth $500 million. The issuance was announced June 17 by Wrangler Holdco Corp., an indirect wholly owned subsidiary of GFL Environmental. The notes come due 2032. The Davis Polk team included partners Shane Tintle and Mario Verdolini

June 20, 2024, 3:19 PM

