Corporate Deal

Loar Holdings, an aerospace and defense components designer and manufacturer, registered with the SEC on April 2 to raise approximately $100 million in an initial public offering. The White Plains, New York-based company, which has applied to list its shares on the New York Stock Exchange, was advised by Benesch, Friedlander, Coplan & Aronoff partners Sean Peppard and Aslam Rawoof. The underwriters, led by Jefferies Financial Group and Morgan Stanley, are represented by Ropes & Gray partners Tara Fisher and Craig Marcus.

Aerospace & Defense

April 04, 2024, 12:25 PM

nature of claim: /