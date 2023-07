Corporate Deal

Insight Venture Partners has placed a $42 million investment in supply chain communications platform Sedna. New York-based Insight was advised by a Willkie Farr & Gallagher team led by partners Philip Coletto and Matthew Haddad. Counsel information for Sedna, which is based in London, was not immediately available.

July 26, 2023, 10:32 AM

