Corporate Deal

Davis Polk & Wardwell has guided Crestview Advisors in connection with the underwriting of a debt offering valued at $285 million. The issuance, which arises from the restructuring of travel and transportation experiences provider Hornblower Group and certain of its subsidiaries, was announced Feb. 26. The Davis Polk team included partners Brian M. Resnick and Adam L. Shpeen.

Hospitality, Tourism & Leisure

February 27, 2024, 10:35 AM

