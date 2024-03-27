Corporate Deal

OmnigenicsAI Corp., a precision medicine company, is going public via SPAC merger with APx Acquisition Corp. I. As a result of the merger, OmnigenicsAI will be listed on the Nasdaq. OmnigenicsAI was represented by Linklaters, Ogier and Marval, O'Farrell & Mairal. The Linklaters team was led by partners Andrew Gaines, Gabriel Grossman, Pierre-Emmanuel Perais and Matthew Poulter. The SPAC was advised by Greenberg Traurig, Maples & Calder and Pérez Alati, Grondona, Benites & Arntsen.

Health Care

March 27, 2024, 4:59 PM

nature of claim: /