Corporate Deal

BC Partners has agreed to sell a majority stake in Aenova Group, a contract manufacturer for the pharmaceutical and healthcare industry, to Kuhne Holding AG. Financial terms were not disclosed. BC Partners was represented by a Kirkland & Ellis team led by transactional partners Attila Oldag and Sebastian Hafele. Kuehne Holding, which is based in Schindellegi, Switzerland, was advised by Allen & Overy and the EY Law Firm.

Investment Firms

April 25, 2024, 2:22 PM

nature of claim: /