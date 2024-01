Corporate Deal

Wepa Professional GmbH has acquired hygiene paper products manufacturer Star Tissue UK in a deal guided by Mayer Brown. Financial terms were not disclosed. Arnsberg, Germany-based Wepa Professional was advised by a Mayer Brown team led by private equity partners James West, Perry Yam and Jan Streer. Counsel information for Star Tissue, which is based in Blackburn, United Kingdom, was not immediately available.

January 23, 2024, 9:48 AM

