GEK Terna Holding, a real estate construction conglomerate, has agreed to sell its clean energy platform, Terna Energy, to Masdar for 3.2 billion euros ($3.4 billion). Greece-based GEK Terna was represented by Reed Smith and Potamitis Vekris. The Reed Smith team was led by partners Panos Katsambas and Delphine Currie. Masdar, which is based in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates, was advised by Latham & Watkins, Simmons & Simmons and Bernitsas Law.

June 24, 2024, 11:37 AM

