Corporate Deal

Venture capital firm Bessemer Venture Partners announced that it has secured an aggregate of $4.6 billion after announcing the close of its twelfth flagship fund, BVP XII, and its inaugural BVP Forge fund. Kirkland & Ellis advised San Francisco-based Bessemer Venture on the close of its inaugural BVP Forge fund. The Kirkland & Ellis team was led by investment funds partners Katie St. Peters and Laura Stake.