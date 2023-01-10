Corporate Deal

Lone View Capital announced that it has placed an investment in Trend Health Partners, a credit balance management platform for health care payers and providers, in a deal guided by Paul, Weiss, Rifkind, Wharton & Garrison and Gebhardt & Smith. Financial terms were not disclosed. Los Angeles-based Lone View was advised by a Paul Weiss team that included partners Austin Pollet and Jeremy Veit. Trend Health, which is based in Cockeysville, Maryland, was represented by Gebhardt & Smith.

Business Services

January 10, 2023, 7:53 AM