Corporate Deal

Atlas Energy Solutions Inc., a frac sand reserve provider, filed a registration statement with the SEC on Jan. 31 to list its shares on the New York Stock Exchange. The size of the IPO has not been announced. The Austin, Texas-based company is advised by Vinson & Elkins partners Douglas McWilliams and Thomas Zentner. The underwriters, led by BofA Securities and Goldman Sachs Group, are represented by Latham & Watkins partners David Miller and Monica White.

Transportation & Logistics

February 01, 2023, 8:00 AM