Corporate Deal

atai Life Sciences N.V., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on providing treatments for mental health disorders, announced that the company has entered into a term loan facility for up to $175 million with Hercules Capital Inc. Berlin-based atai Life is advised by a Latham & Watkins team led by partners Nathan Ajiashvili and Dan Van Fleet. Hercules Capital, which is based in Palo Alto, California, is represented by Morrison & Foerster.

Biotech & Pharmaceuticals

August 16, 2022, 9:48 AM