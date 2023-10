Corporate Deal

Vinson & Elkins advised representatives of the initial purchaser in the underwriting of a debt offering valued at $1 billion. The issuance was announced Oct. 10 by Denver-based Civitas Resources Inc. The notes come due 2030. The Vinson team was led by partners Thomas Zentner and David Stone.

October 12, 2023, 2:01 PM

