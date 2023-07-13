Corporate Deal

Vista Equity Partners and Elliott Investment Management LP have agreed to transfer interests in work management platform Wrike and its affiliates to private equity firm Symphony Technology Group. Financial terms were not disclosed. Wrike was advised by Kirkland & Ellis. Symphony Technology, which is based in Palo Alto, California, was represented by Paul Hastings. Davis Polk & Wardwell advised Silver Point Capital, acting as lead arranger and lead lender in connection with the transaction. The Davis Polk finance team was led by partner Nicholas A. Palumbo.

