Funds advised by Apax Partners, together with Antler EquityCo. Sarl, have sold shares in Baltic Classifieds Group, a portfolio owner of online classified advertising platforms, for approximately 47.3 million pounds ($61 million). Luxembourg-based Antler EquityCo. was advised by a Simpson Thacher & Bartlett team including partners Lucy Gillett and James Howe.

March 08, 2024, 9:45 AM

