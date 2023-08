Corporate Deal

Savile Capital Group has agreed to acquire Farmers State Bankshares Inc. in a deal guided by K&L Gates and Godfrey & Kahn. Financial terms were not disclosed. The transaction is expected to close in 2024. Miami-based Savile Capital was advised by K&L Gates. Farmers, which is based in Sheridan, Wyoming, was represented by Godfrey & Kahn.

Banking & Financial Services

August 03, 2023, 10:27 AM

