Corporate Deal

DLA Piper has guided the Portland Thorns FC, an American professional women's soccer team, in connection with its sale to RAJ Sports, led by the Bhathal family, for $63 million. The DLA Piper team was led by partners Richard Rubano and Alex Steinberg. Counsel information for the Bhathal family was not immediately available.

Entertainment, Sports & Media

January 09, 2024, 12:18 PM

