WeWork announced that it has entered a series of agreements with an ad hoc group representing over 60 percent of the company’s public bonds, a third-party investor and SoftBank’s Vision Fund II to reduce the co-working space providers net debt by approximately $1.5 billion and provide an aggregate $1 billion in capital commitments. New York-based WeWork was advised by Kirkland & Ellis. SoftBank, which is based in Tokyo, was represented by a Weil, Gotshal & Manges team. Davis Polk & Wardwell counseled an ad hoc group of public bondholders. The Davis Polk team included partner Eli J. Vonnegut.

March 20, 2023, 8:24 AM

