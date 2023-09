Corporate Deal

Middle market private equity firm Susquehanna Private Capital has placed an investment in environmental, health and safety compliance management platform U.S. Compliance. Financial terms were not disclosed. Bala Cynwyd, Pennsylvania-based Susquehanna was advised by Troutman Pepper Hamilton Sanders. Counsel information for U.S. Compliance, which is based in Excelsior, Minnesota, was not immediately available.

Business Services

September 28, 2023, 10:14 AM

nature of claim: /