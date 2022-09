Corporate Deal

Engage PEO announced that it has acquired payroll and tax service provider Fusion Employer Services in a deal guided by Jones Day. Financial terms were not disclosed. Fort Lauderdale, Florida-based Engage was advised by a Jones Day team led by partner Lorne Cantor. Fusion Employer Services, based in Lawrenceville, New Jersey, was represented by Akerman.

Business Services

September 09, 2022, 10:35 AM