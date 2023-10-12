Corporate Deal

Spin Master Corp., a children's entertainment company, has agreed to acquire Melissa & Doug, an early childhood brand, for $950 million in cash. The transaction, announced Oct. 11, is expected to close in the first quarter of 2024. Toronto-based Spin Master Corp. was advised by Torkin Manes and Pillsbury Winthrop Shaw Pittman. Melissa & Doug LLC, which is based in Wilton, Connecticut, was represented by a Fried, Frank, Harris, Shriver & Jacobson team including partners Adam Cohen and Steven Steinman. Sullivan & Cromwell represented Evercore, the financial adviser to Spin Master. The Sullivan & Cromwell team was led by partner Stephen M. Kotran.

