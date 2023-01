Corporate Deal

WhiteHawk Energy has agreed to acquire natural gas mineral and royalty assets located in northwestern Louisiana being developed by Southwestern Energy, Chesapeake Energy, Aethon Energy Management and Comstock Resources for $105 million. The transaction, announced Jan. 17, is expected to close on Feb. 1, 2023. Philadelphia-based WhiteHawk Energy is advised by Shearman & Sterling. Counsel information for the developers was not immediately available.

Energy

January 18, 2023, 7:47 AM