Corporate Deal

Candy Digital, a digital collectible designer and developer, announced that it has secured funding in a Series A1 round led by Galaxy and ConsenSys Mesh, with participation from 10T Holdings and ConsenSys. Financial terms were not disclosed. New York-based Candy Digital was advised by a Sullivan & Cromwell team including partners Mehdi Ansari, Matthew Goodman, Jameson Lloyd and Marc Trevi.

Cryptocurrency

January 11, 2023, 7:34 AM