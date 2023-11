Corporate Deal

Funds managed by Greenbriar Equity Group LP have completed a growth recapitalization of collision repair operator VIVE Collision from Garnett Station Partners. Financial terms were not disclosed. New York-based VIVE was advised by Foley & Lardner and Federman Steifman LLP. Counsel information for Greenbriar Equity, which is based in Greenwich, Connecticut, was not immediately available.

Automotive

November 27, 2023, 11:07 AM

nature of claim: /