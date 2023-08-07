New Suit - Trade Secrets

Dealer Trade Network filed a trade secrets lawsuit against former employees Paul T. Lynch, Paul Jackson and other defendants on Monday in Kentucky Western District Court. The suit, filed by Stites & Harbison, accuses the defendants of misappropriating trade secrets and confidential information to form the competing company Elite Auto Exchange. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 3:23-cv-00411, Dealer Trade Network Holdco LLC v. Lynch et al.

Automotive

August 07, 2023, 6:18 PM

Plaintiffs

Dealer Trade Network Holdco, LLC

Plaintiffs

Stites & Harbison

defendants

Elite Auto Exchange LLC

Joshua M. Maier

Patrick J. Vogt

Paul Jackson

Paul T. Lynch

Taylor Leonard

nature of claim: 880/