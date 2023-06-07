New Suit - Trade Secrets

Stites & Harbison filed a trade secret lawsuit Wednesday in Kentucky Western District Court on behalf of Dealer Trade Network, a facilitator of transactions between new car dealerships. The complaint pursues claims against former Dealer Trade employee Geoffrey Brewer as well as competitor Empire Locates and its founder Jeffrey Hall. The suit accuses the defendants of stealing the plaintiff’s proprietary database of car dealerships. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 3:23-cv-00292, Dealer Trade Network Holdco, LLC v. Brewer et al.

Automotive

June 07, 2023, 6:29 PM

Plaintiffs

Dealer Trade Network Holdco, LLC

Plaintiffs

Stites & Harbison

defendants

Auto Inventory Solutions, LLC

Geoffrey Brewer

Jeffrey Hall

nature of claim: 880/