Deal Watch: With IPOs In The Pipeline, Big Law Now Awaits Co...

It's been a rough run for the IPO market. But after a year of sluggish activity and valuation disagreements, some believe the time may be right for the IPO to stage a comeback. This belief is supported by the IPO of British semiconductor designer Arm (counseled by Davis, Polk & Wardwell), which saw its IPO debut at $51 a share, spelling a valuation of $55 billion, by far the largest IPO of the year. Its valuation shot up to $60 billion in early trading before seeing some regression on Monday.

September 18, 2023, 3:54 PM

