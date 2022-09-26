Deal Watch: Where Did All the IPOs Go? | Law.com Radar

News From Law.com

The slog to the finish of the third quarter is not what some M&A attorneys had hoped for. While this past week had a few announced deals around $1 billion, there were none over $2 billion, continuing a slower back-end to 2022 than most had expected. Part of that slowdown is the lack of IPOs this year. While SPACs and IPOs were rampant in 2021, both have virtually disappeared in the latter half of 2022. Four new IPOs were reported this past week — but that's the exception rather than the rule in 2022, with most weeks being devoid of any IPOs whatsoever.

