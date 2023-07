News From Law.com

M&A lawyers may have better odds for the deal market now, after the government lost its pitch to stall Microsoft's $69 billion acquisition of video game maker Activision Blizzard. The deal was always going to grab anti-trust attention, and while the road has been bumpy, the merger looks to have cleared its last major hurdle, with the decision on Friday from the U.S. Appeals Court for the Ninth Circuit to deny the FTC's motion to temporarily stop the closing.

July 17, 2023, 4:36 PM

