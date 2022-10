News From Law.com

Last week was a strong one for M&A, headlined by the $25 billion Big Grocery merger between Kroger and Albertsons, which is the largest deal of a young fiscal fourth quarter thus far. There were four total deals over $4 billion last week, several large SPAC combinations and Ye is going to be Parler.

October 17, 2022, 6:09 PM