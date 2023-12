News From Law.com

Wachtell, Lipton, Rosen & Katz and Ropes & Gray worked the largest announced M&A deal of the past week, as Abbvie acquired rival biotech firm ImmunoGen for $10.1 billion. Wachtell advised Abbvie, and Ropes counseld ImmunoGen Inc. Meanwhile, Kirkland & Ellis advised on two of the remaining four announced M&A deals in the last week over $1 billion.

December 04, 2023, 3:11 PM

